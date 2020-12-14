Ascension St. Vincent’s doctor to get one of first COVID vaccinations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday or Wednesday of this week, the first Alabama healthcare workers should be getting the vaccine to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, three Alabama hospitals received some doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer.
It’s a big day and a lot of people are excited to be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but they are even more excited to see what could be - what has been said to be - the end of the beginning of this infectious disease.
Ascension St. Vincent’s and its healthcare workers will be among the first to get the shots.
Alabama will be getting about 41,000 doses of the vaccine.
In Jefferson County, UAB will be getting just under 11,000 doses. UAB will provide vaccinations to other hospitals in the area.
Dr. Leland Allen, an infectious disease doctor at Ascension St Vincent’s, will be among the first. The hospital took part in vaccine trials earlier this year. Dr. Allen said this is an important step in eventually stopping the disease.
“I’m extremely proud about this. This is a problem we have been dealing with since the beginning of the year. I felt like we are treading water, at best being swept along with the stream and now we have something to do about it,” Dr. Allen said.
Dr. Allen encourages others to get the vaccine. Allen and other health leaders said you don’t get cocky just because the vaccine has arrived, you still have to take those safety steps.
