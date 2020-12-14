ADPH: Initial 40,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in the state, 3 sites to get it Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday afternoon Alabama’s initial allocation of 40,950 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has begun arriving in the state.
The vaccines will be received at three sites Monday and 12 sites Tuesday.
Vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals which have capacity for ultracold storage of the Pfizer product. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is not providing names of receiving entities due to security and logistical concerns but expects to provide this information tomorrow.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was allocated using a federal microplanning tool. The current allocation for administration is 50 percent for hospital healthcare workers, 15 percent for EMS providers, 15 percent for physician offices, and 20 percent for other hospital staff not associated with the point of distribution.
ADPH follows ACIP recommendations regarding administration to persons in Phase 1a, currently identified as healthcare providers and residents of long-term care.
Vaccine administration to persons in this first phase is expected to be administered within a day or days of receipt of shipment. Residents of long-term care will be vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in cooperation with large chain pharmacies.
ADPH selected hospitals to receive the initial allocation based upon their ability to handle ultracold storage product. Cold chain storing will be managed according to the product requirements.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses separated by 21 days, and a recall system for second doses has been established. Additional vaccine doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected at weekly intervals, and the second doses of the vaccine will be included in follow-up allocations.
Information regarding the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s side effect profile indicated that some recipients had pain at the site of injection, headaches, fever, muscle aches and chills. These were seen more with the second dose than the first dose and were reported to resolve over one to two days.
ADPH will follow information from CDC related to any potential adverse events from COVID-19 vaccine as is done with other vaccines.
ADPH does not plan to require COVID-19 vaccine, nor is anyone mandating immunization, but Alabama hospitals are encouraging staff most at risk for exposure staff to do so.
