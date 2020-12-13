FIRST ALERT: Dense fog Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Visibility will be less than one quarter mile in dense fog. This will cause hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. This morning there are there are numerous reports of visibility near zero which poses a distinct threats to motorists.
The fog is a result from Saturday’s rainfall combined with clearing skies. There may be some improvements in visibility in Northwest Alabama as drier air moves into the region, but we will likely see areas of dense fog through at least 8 am.
Later this morning, the clearing trend is expected to continue but by tonight some instability will likely develop leading to the chance for a few thunderstorms especially in the southern parts of Central Alabama along an advancing cold front. This system is expected to move quickly through the region reducing rain chances early Monday.
Cooler, more stable conditions will follow for the beginning of the week with the next significant rain chances returning early Wednesday. The atmosphere will remain relatively warm but stable, so neither wintry precipitation nor thunderstorms are expected ahead of the next cold front.
Rainfall totals for Sunday night and early Monday may reach 1 to 1.5 inches with totals near 2 inches in a few locations before the cooler air arrives. Cool, northerly winds will follow the front Monday bringing cooler temperatures, and allow overnight lows to drop to around 35 by sunrise Tuesday morning. Later in the day, winds will shift to the east as a result of a wedge of cold air developing along The East Coast.
Another stronger disturbance will move through Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing another chance for rain as an area of low pressure develops over the Northern Gulf. At the moment it appears the Gulf moisture will exit the region before the arrival of our next cold air mass. Our next round of rain returns Wednesday night through Thursday night.
Winds will again shift, becoming southwesterly by Friday as another front approaches from the west by the beginning of the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.