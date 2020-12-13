‘I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus’: Nick Saban reacts to Auburn firing head football coach

“Well, I have a tremendous amount of respect for Gus,” Saban said on the call. “He was difficult to play against when he was the offensive coordinator, and he’s always been difficult to play against as a head coach. His teams always played hard. The team was always well coached on, you know both sides of the ball and special teams. So, I have a tremendous amount of, you know, respect for Gus and I, you know, sometimes you wonder why people do what they do. But I don’t know what the reasons are, but I certainly think he’s an outstanding coach and has been a tough adversary for us, you know, to have to play against in the Iron Bowl every year and just have a lot of respect for Gus and the job that he’s done.”