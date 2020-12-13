FedEx plane lands in Memphis with first vaccine shipment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx is playing a key role in transporting and delivering COVID-19 vaccines across the nation. This comes as daily COVID-19 cases are spiking here in Shelby County.
The first shipment of vaccines to hit the county arrived in Memphis on Sunday from a factory in Michigan.
Although the virus is coming amid a surge, Mid-South health experts say now is not the time to stop following health protocols. Experts believe it will take several months until the general population gets access to the vaccine.
Front line health care workers and nursing home patients will be the first to receive the vaccine.
