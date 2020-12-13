Delivery delays for the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This year everything looks different, including the time it takes to get your packages for Christmas.
Time is running out for people hoping to have online gifts delivered to their homes before Christmas arrives--which is less than two weeks away.
Satish Jindel with ShipMatrix says delivery companies are overwhelmed this year. He says they were not ready for the increased amount of shipping needs due to the Coronavirus. Jindel suggests you order your packages now if you want them here by Christmas Day without having to pay extra fees.
He also says FedEx and UPS are using many of their transport aircraft to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, and that will also cause a delay on packages.
“Millions of packages that would usually go in these aircraft for holiday sales will take second precedents. They will get delivered eventually, but overnight will be a challenge,” said Jindel.
Jindel also reminds people to pick up the packages on their porch as soon as possible because the pirates are worse than ever this year.
