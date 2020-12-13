COVID-19 vaccine scam warning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With all the encouraging news moving forward with the vaccine, there is something you need to watch out for. Scammers!
Employees at the Better Business Bureau tell us, we’ll likely see scams pop up as early as next week. The BBB is concerned with black market products and copycat vaccines.
Belinda McCormick with the BBB said, you need to be very cautious of any messages you may get.
“If somebody contacts you by text, by email or on Facebook or anywhere else and says they got the vaccine you can jump ahead of the line you can get it real quick, be very very cautious because it’s probably a scam,” said McCormick.
According to McCormick, the key red flag to look out for is anyone asking you for money in exchange for a covid-19 vaccine. She says the federal government has made arrangements for the vaccines to be free for everyone.
