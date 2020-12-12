What’s the plan to get COVID-19 vaccine to rural counties?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -State health leaders say the biggest challenge now is the logistics of getting the COVID-19 vaccine out to many different places and figuring out how to give it fairly.
As it stands now, the Alabama Department of Public Health says larger hospitals that can store Pfizer’s vaccine will help distribute it in areas that are in about a 40 mile radius from those hospitals. ADPH says it can reach about 80% of the phase 1A population that way.
In the more rural areas that do not have refrigeration capabilities. ADPH says they may need to wait until the Moderna vaccine is approved because it doesn’t need to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures.
“It has a very different cold chain requirement and it’s a vaccine that could be more readily stored in entities that are already able to manage vaccine,” Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said.
Dr. Landers says the state is looking into drive-thru vaccine distribution sites in rural areas. 66 of the state’s 67 counites have a health department that could also give people the vaccine.
ADPH is also working with pharmacies, doctor’s offices, and rural medical clinics for help with possible off-site vaccinations in some smaller counties.
Landers admits it’s going to be challenging but they’re working to try and come up with the right plan to make it all work… “Alabama has a very significant priority placed upon ensuring that there is fair and equitable distribution of vaccines and that includes out rural areas and minority populations,” Landers said.
Landers says the state is using a program called “Tiberius” to help identify high priority populations around the state.
