UAB needs women for breast cancer screening study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Studies show one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Researchers at UAB are hoping to lower that figure by recruiting women for a study to understand the breast screening process better.
The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB is recruiting women to join their WISDOM study, short for Women Informed to Screen Depending On Measures of risk. Organizers say it’s a national research study designed to test a personalized approach to breast cancer screening and prevention.
Dr. Rachael Lancaster, the principal investigator on the study, stresses that this study does not change any existing guidelines for mammograms but seeks to improve upon those guidelines.
“But if a woman wants to be involved in the study and learn more about her risk of breast cancer and the screening process, then I think this is a good opportunity for ladies,” said Lancaster.
The WISDOM study aims to determine which method is more effective: routine annual mammography or a personalized screening schedule.
“Our goal is to see if we could improve the detection and prevention of breast cancer,” says Lancaster. “It’s excellent now, but we know there is always room for improvement because we know there are some women that have a higher risk for breast cancer, and we want to help prevent that or catch it early.”
For more information on how you can join the study, click here.
