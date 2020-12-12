101st surprise birthday party held for longtime Montgomery resident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A line of cars filled the parking lot of the Kershaw YMCA in Montgomery Saturday to take part in a drive through 101st surprise birthday for longtime Montgomery resident Frank J. Gregory Sr.
“I’ve never been this surprised in all my life, that’s a fact,” Gregory said. “Nobody’s ever done anything like this. I’ve had so many birthdays but nothing of this nature. I’m so blessed and thankful.”
Along with close family and friends, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, State Representative Kirk Hatcher and Montgomery County Commission Chairmen Elton Dean were also in attendance.
Gregory was born in Montgomery on Dec. 9, 1919 at 19 Caroline Street, which is now the site of the Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, Memorial for Peace and Justice.
He worked at Reliance Manufacturing Company (Shirt Factory) in the 1940s. In 1945, he was approached by E.D Nixon and asked to meet with an AFL/CIO national recruiter. He agreed to lead the effort to organize a Garment Workers Union at his factory. The initial organizing meeting was held at his home on Mill Street.
Union organizing was not popular during that period. When it was known that he was the organizer, he was threatened with eviction from his home. He remained steadfast, and in 1946, with the help of four colleagues, he organized the first Garment Workers Union in the state of Alabama. Gregory served as Union President from the union’s inception until the factory closed in 1958.
He maintained at least three jobs simultaneously in order to provide for his family and make sure his children received the highest quality education.
While working part-time at the Standard Club, he became a bartender. Several years later, he launched his own bartending business, later expanding the business to include catering. His customers included many prominent residents and businesses in Montgomery and surrounding areas. As his business grew, he employed numerous local people and assisted them in launching their own private businesses, several of which exist today.
In 1946, Gregory became a registered voter. At that time, he was required to pass a written test, have three registered voters vouch for his character in writing, and pay a poll tax for each year going back to the age he would have been legally allowed to vote. He has voted faithfully in every local, state and national election since.
This year, he voted by absentee ballot, but personally carried his ballot to the courthouse to make sure his vote was verified and cast.
For many years, Gregory was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Parish and the Knights of St. Peter Claver. He continues to donate annually to the St. Jude Charities.
His late wife, Hazel R. Gregory, was a dedicated civil rights worker. Notably, she ran the office of the Montgomery Improvement Association, or MIA, during the tenures of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Reverend Ralph D. Abernathy.
Gregory has four children, ten grandchildren, nine greatgrandchildren and one great-great grandchild to carry on his legacy.
