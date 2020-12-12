Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A mild but at times rainy beginning for the weekend as light rain extends from southwest too northeast ahead of a weather disturbance which will rotate northeast allowing for a continued southwesterly wind flow for much of the weekend. This will keep moisture present over The Southeast. The rain will slowly move east through the day as some slightly drier air moves into the state tonight, ending rain chances across most of Central Alabama for now.
The front associated with the showers will stall to the southeast tonight allowing for rain chances to linger longer across Southeast Alabama. The stalled front will move north again tomorrow as a warm front allowing for a rapid rain return beginning in West Alabama Sunday afternoon and allowing for more rain chances ahead of the next area of low pressure which moves north along the front tomorrow night.
The stalled front will be pushed south Sunday night bringing a chance for more widespread rain, first beginning across areas to the north and pushing south into Southeast Alabama and producing rain totals generally between an inch and an inch and a half although some areas could get up to two inches of rain.
There is a chance for a few thunderstorms so no Hazardous Weather is expected through the end of the weekend. The rain will end from west to east Monday morning ahead of another advancing cold air mass.
Cool, northerly winds will push the cold air into the area Monday and with an eroding cloud deck temperatures will fall to near freezing again overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. As an area of high pressure builds over The Northeastern U S winds in Central Alabama will become more easterly Tuesday.
Then, another system approaches Tuesday night and Wednesday as an area of low pressure develops over The Northern Gulf which will bring more rain through mid-week but at the moment this is only expected to be a rain producer with no wintry precipitation expected.
The moisture mainly exits Wednesday night before colder air arrives overnight overspreading the region through Thursday night.
Finally, winds will become more southwesterly by Friday ahead of another weather disturbance moving through the area next weekend.
