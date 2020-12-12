Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A mild but at times rainy beginning for the weekend as light rain extends from southwest too northeast ahead of a weather disturbance which will rotate northeast allowing for a continued southwesterly wind flow for much of the weekend. This will keep moisture present over The Southeast. The rain will slowly move east through the day as some slightly drier air moves into the state tonight, ending rain chances across most of Central Alabama for now.