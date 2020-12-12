Physician is honored with new car at Med Center Mazda special event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Med Center Mazda in Pelham honored a healthcare worker with a new car during a special event for her hard work during COVID.
On Saturday, Mazda held their Mazda Heroes event where they honored Margarent Lamkin. Lampkin stepped in to help at The Porchband of Creek Indians Health Department in Atmore, AL. Chris Martin, general manager of Med Center Mazda, said they talked with Lamkin about her involvement at the health department.
Lamkin said the health department reached out in need of an extra physician. She said she was trained and available for the job, so she answered the call. Lamkins car that she’s had for 17 years died earlier this week, but she still made a way.
This weekend, Mazda surprised her with a new one.
