Suspect arrested, victim identified after body is discovered in abandoned home fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have arrested a man and identified the victim after a body was found in a burning abandoned building earlier this week.
41-year-old Jason Adams has been arrested and charged with murder for the death of 34-year-old Maxim Voronetsky.
Police responded to a call of smoke coming from an abandoned building at 816 2nd Ave North at approximately 3:20 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded and extinguished a small fire inside the building. After the fire was extinguished, the fire and rescue team discovered a body.
Detectives believe an altercation occurred prior to Voronetsky. being fatally wounded, decapitated, and set on fire.
The Birmingham Police Department does have a person of interest in custody at the time.
Adams is being held at the Jefferson County jail on $100,000 bond.
