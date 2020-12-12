Pandemic leading to possible toy shortage around the country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Christmas countdown is on and like everything this year, the pandemic is throwing a wrench in holiday shopping. Some retailers are now reporting toy shortages.
It has impacted local toy stores just a little bit when it comes to shipping.
It was a busy Friday afternoon at Snoozy’s Toys in Mountain Brook. They’ve got a lot of toys in stock. A few months ago, they had about a dozen or so items that they had issues getting but they were able to find similar toys to put in their store.
Experts say a number of factors including manufacturing and shipping delays at ports could be some of the reasons of this possible toy shortage.
Despite that, Snoozy’s says they are pushing through.
“Getting product the last few months has not been horribly hard but we’ve had some later delayed shipping dates that we expected. We usually like to carry a lot more a lot earlier, but we’ve been able to make it work,” George Jones, the owner of Snoozy’s said.
Jones says during the beginning of the pandemic, they had to come up with some creative ways to sell toys like using FaceTime with customers.
Jones has plenty of things in stock and is encouraging parents to swing by and shop local.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.