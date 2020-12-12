Offense continues score streak, 3rd quarter injuries, Bama still rises to the top over Arkansas

Offense: The offense scoring streak continues--Alabama extended its school record for consecutive games with a score to 265 due to Will Reichard’s 45-yard field goal on the Crimson Tide’s opening drive. DeVonta Smith returned a punt for a touchdown for the first time in his career against Arkansas. Senior Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for two touchdowns in the first half of today’s game. It marked the first time Robinson has recorded two rushing scores in a game.