Midfield Police make arrest in double homicide

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police said they made an arrest and solved a double homicide from December 2, 2020.
Early in the investigation detectives said evidence showed one of the suspects was Makiel Norwood, who was killed that night on December 2.
A second suspect was identified as Malik Rashad Fluker.
Midfield Police said 19-year-old Ti’Teauna Antunya Riggs was found shot inside a vehicle in the 1300 block of 12th Avenue at 7:24 p.m on Dec. 2. She died at the scene.
At 7:41 p.m., the same night, police say 20-year-old Makiel Daveon Norwood was shot just a few blocks away in the 1300 block of 8th Avenue. He was found lying in the woods and died at the scene.
Malik Fluker was arrested and charged with 1 count of Capital Murder, 1 count of Murder and 1 count of Attempted Murder.
Fluker is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.
