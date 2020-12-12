Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot while sitting in a car in the 5900 block of Ellington St. Saturday evening.
Officers arrived at the scene around 6:20 p.m. to find the victim sitting in the driver seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported UAB hospital where he died.
Police say there is limited information in this investigation. No suspects are in custody.
