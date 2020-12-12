UPSET: LSU shocks No. 6 Florida, 37-34

Florida’s next drive ended on one of the most bizarre plays many people have ever seen and resulted in Trask’s second interception of the game. The pass was intended for wide receiver Kadarius Toney but as he was falling out of bounds, Toney tipped the ball, which then hit LSU freshman cornerback Dwight McGlothern right in the facemask, bounced in the air, and was caught inbounds by Jay Ward. Ward initially dove at the ball before Toney tipped and was on his stomach on the turf when the ball popped up off McGlothern but he had the presence of mind to get on his knees to secure the interception.