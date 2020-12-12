FIRST ALERT: Breezy, cloudy conditions

Temperatures will remain a few degrees above seasonal averages but will be mostly steady with highs topping out just above 60. An area of low pressure will develop along the Texas Gulf Coast and traverse the area, allowing for widespread rain Sunday night followed by some cooler conditions as chilly air moves in behind the front for the beginning of next week. Which means dropping temperatures overnight Monday night to around 35, but chances for precipitation still appear limited beyond this weekend into the middle of next week.