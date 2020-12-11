University of Alabama graduation safety plan for Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Saturday graduates and guests at the University of Alabama can expect safety precautions at the Coleman Coliseum.
The two major takeaways from the UA’s graduation safety plan tomorrow is that masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing will be enforced.
Four ceremonies will be held tomorrow, Dec.12th in order to comply with social distance guidelines graduates participating in each ceremony will range from 300 to 500.
All graduates will maintain 6 feet distance from each other at all times, barricades and signage will be placed to help the flow of traffic entering and moving at the Coleman Coliseum.
Colleges will use plexiglass barriers for check ins. Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the facility and attendance will not exceed 2,500 for any ceremony.
