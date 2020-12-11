UAB doubles COVID-19 patients and could double again, will get 10,000+ vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Sarah Nafziger, M.D.: Co-chair of UAB’s Emergency Management Committee said Friday UAB is no longer functioning under a normal operation mode.
That’s because she said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has doubled over the last two weeks. Nafziger said she believes that number could double again by Christmas Day.
UAB doctors and staff said they made the difficult decision this week to scale back surgeries.
Nafziger said UAB is starting to see patients who got sick over Thanksgiving from either travel or gatherings.
As of Thursday, December 10, UAB Hospital was treating 159 patients.
Dr. Mark Wilson said we all depend on hospitals and the care healthcare staff provides, but we need to do what we can to prevent COVID-19 so that we can decrease hospitalizations.
He said looking ahead to Christmas we need to all avoid large gatherings, holiday parties, and find different ways to celebrate the holiday.
Wilson said if we don’t make changes when it comes to taking the strictest precautions to avoid spreading illness, we will not have enough hospital beds for people who need them.
The doctors said the bright spot this week when it comes to COVID-19 is the government’s advisory panel that approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine.
UAB Hospital has been working with local and state health officials on distribution plans for the COVID-19 vaccine.
UAB is sharing its allocation of vaccine with other hospitals and clinics in Jefferson County. The first shipment should arrive during the week of December 14.
UAB will receive 10,725 initial doses of the Pfizer SARS-CoV-2 vaccine next week. The initial single doses will be administered to front line UAB Hospital personnel and clinical staff, Emergency Medical Services teams from the seven-county region, and other hospitals within Jefferson County.
“We are in the midst of our darkest time locally here in this pandemic, and the opportunity to begin administering vaccines is a needed ray of hope,” said Sarah Nafziger, M.D., vice president of Clinical Support Services and professor in the Departments of Emergency Medicine and Neurology. “We are grateful to the Alabama Department of Public Health for providing us these vaccines and entrusting us to deliver them to those at the greatest risk — those currently in the health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients with COVID-19.”
Nafziger said the vaccine won’t be able to help stop this surge right now, but it’s a ray of hope for helping to flatten the curve in the future.
UAB is the only location in Jefferson County selected to receive supplies of the vaccine. UAB Medicine and the university have several of the minus-80 degree freezers needed to store the vaccine. Vaccine distribution for the initial Phase I period will be prioritized to individuals with direct patient contact or who handle infectious materials.
UAB will have a single on-campus site dedicated to administering the vaccine to its employees — the Margaret Cameron Spain Auditorium. Area EMS and other hospitals will utilize the current drive-through COVID testing site at UAB Highlands. Times for these sites will be determined next week.
Selwyn Vickers, M.D., dean of UAB’s School of Medicine, says the results of the Pfizer vaccine study show it is very effective after both doses are given in the prescribed 28-days-apart timeframe. After the second dose, the research results show the vaccine is nearly 95 percent effective, reducing the chances of contracting a confirmed coronavirus infection and COVID-19 diagnosis to just 5 percent. The efficacy outcomes were excellent across demographic subgroups.
Vickers is encouraging everyone — including people of color — to take the vaccines as soon as they become available.
“The speed by which we’ve gotten the vaccine developed is not because of shortcuts. It’s because of next-generation molecular biology techniques that have allowed researchers to develop effective vaccines immediately after the virus was sequenced,” Vickers said. “Every health care worker should get vaccinated as soon as their employer selects them, and every person should get the vaccine as soon as they are made available to them.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.