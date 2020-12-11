Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing Program starts non-profit resiliency fund

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In a year where coronavirus forced the cancellation of Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa fundraisers and thieves have resorted to stealing from the non-profit, things could be looking up for Habitat and other local charities.
“I think everyone was really aware of the impact COVID had on small businesses. But I think maybe the non-profits were forgotten just a bit. And this was an opportunity to bridge the gap as we get through this,” said Jay Stuck, chairman of the Board for Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing. The agency recently announced it’s agreed to support a relief fund for non-profits in Tuscaloosa County.
“As part of that mission, these non-profits serve a pretty vital role,” Stuck continued.
Alternative Sentencing put $300,000 into a Nonprofit Resilience Fund. Charities can apply for grant money from it if they can show how they’ve been negatively impacted by coronavirus. Each individual grant could be awarded up to $10,000.
“This is an opportunity to serve in that role and an opportunity to help maybe bridge the gap for some non-profit agencies that have maybe had a tough time because of COVID,” Stuck said.
He suggested the group may not do this again next year. So eligible non-profits in Tuscaloosa County are encouraged to apply now.
In order to grant monies through a fair and objective process, TAS has designated a Review Committee composed of business, civic, and nonprofit leaders to assess and approve applications for funding under the program.
To be eligible to apply, applicant organizations must provide programs/services in Tuscaloosa County/City. Applications will be reviewed and awards made every two weeks until the Fund is exhausted. To apply or for more information, visit https://www.nonprofitresiliencefund.com/.
