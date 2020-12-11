Tarrant Police investigate drive-by shooting

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police are investigating a shooting that took place around Thomason Ave and Pinson St. Friday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the scene after a 911 call was made around 3:45 p.m. of shots fired in the area.
Upon arrival police located two men who matched the description of the shooters. They were both taken into custody without incident.
According to police, further investigation reveled that the two men were walking down the street when a newer model white Jeep pulled up and began shooting at them. One of the men who was walking pulled out a weapon and began firing back in self defense.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to please call the Tarrant Police Department at 205-849-2811.
