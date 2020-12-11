State Rep. to file bill asking for health advisory board in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Rep. David Wheeler, R-Vestavia Hills, said he wants to create an official health advisory board for Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson has the power to implement health rules that other counties and cities may not be under.
However, Dr. Wilson said he does consult with other people before making countywide decisions.
Wheeler’s bill proposal would form a board that provides “citizen input” to Dr. Wilson about ordinances and regulations.
It will be filed on Monday.
Janice Rogers talked to Wheeler on Good Day Extra. She also asked the Jefferson County Health Department for a response to the bill. This is the response:
From the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Jefferson County Health Officer has consulted with local elected officials and the state health officer before taking countywide actions.
The Jefferson County Board of Health has a strong track record of protecting the health of the people of Jefferson County for over 100 years, by making sometimes unpopular decisions that later proved to save countless lives. In the future, Public Health needs to be able to respond quickly to unforeseen public health emergencies.
Dr. Wilson welcomes the opportunity to discuss this bill with Representative Wheeler or any other elected official who has concerns.
