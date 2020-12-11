Pioneer Pantry: Helping keep Jeff State students, faculty and staff fed

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson State’s Pioneer Pantry was created to help to keep Jeff State families fed, and the need is even greater this year because of the pandemic and food insecurity growing for some families.
The Pioneer Pantry, in collaboration with the JSCC Transfer/General Studies Department and the Student Nurses Association, will host Holiday Food distributions on Thursday, December 17th and Saturday, December 19th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. each day.
Volunteers will load the bags with a few extra goodies this month: a pre-cooked ham, some dinner rolls, some household & hygiene products, and some sweet treats to put in stockings.
They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so they are asking people try to arrive as close to 11:00 a.m. as possible next Thursday or Saturday.
Registered customers can pick up their pre-packed food bags in front of the Fitzgerald Student Center on the Jefferson Campus (2601 Carson Road Birmingham, AL 35215).
ONLINE REGISTRATION: All registered Jeff State students, staff, and faculty are eligible to receive Ho Ho Holiday Food Bags. If you’re a first-time customer, make sure to register in advance by clicking this link: https://forms.gle/ogg4vQ4JyqeweCrVA. Existing customers who have received food bags in the past do not need to register again; they just need to contact Matt Boehm by text (205-529-4443) or email (mboehm@jeffersonstate.edu) and inform him whether they plan to pick up their bags on Thursday, Dec. 17th or Saturday, Dec. 19th.
DISTRIBUTION PROTOCOLS: As always, the number of people in your household will determine the number of food bags you receive. Please note that all customers are required to wear face coverings and remain inside their vehicles during the actual distribution; volunteers wearing masks and gloves will place food bags in the back seats or trunks of your vehicle.
DONATING TO THE PANTRY: If you can donate the pantry takes donations all year. You can make your donation by clicking on the Pioneer Pantry’s GoFundMe page. All donations are tax-deductible. There are also Pioneer Pantry donation boxes on campus, inside Bethune Deramus Hall, Ruby Carson Hall, and the Fitzgerald Student Center.
