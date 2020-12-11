Pioneer Pantry: Helping keep Jeff State students, faculty and staff fed

ONLINE REGISTRATION: All registered Jeff State students, staff, and faculty are eligible to receive Ho Ho Holiday Food Bags. If you’re a first-time customer, make sure to register in advance by clicking this link: https://forms.gle/ogg4vQ4JyqeweCrVA. Existing customers who have received food bags in the past do not need to register again; they just need to contact Matt Boehm by text (205-529-4443) or email (mboehm@jeffersonstate.edu) and inform him whether they plan to pick up their bags on Thursday, Dec. 17th or Saturday, Dec. 19th.