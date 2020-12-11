Nick’s Kids Foundation celebrates teachers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - “Certainly our teachers...in these crazy times, deserve to be honored as much as anyone. I consider them to be front line workers,” Terry Saban said, during a celebration for teachers at a Tuscaloosa.
The Nick’s Kids Foundation honored 47 Tuscaloosa City and County School teachers during the 9th annual Teacher Excellence Awards at Sokol Park Friday.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase teachers and our hard work especially in this difficult year,” Candice Sparks, one of the honorees expressed.
Instead of cancelling the event or mailing gifts to deserving teachers because of coronavirus, Nick’s Kids Foundation hosted the event in a park so teachers could socially distance and still get some public recognition for their efforts.
Mrs. Saban presented them with plaques. But winners also walked away with yard signs, lunch and $500 worth of gift cards.
“I think it’s great that they’re still putting it on today despite the COVID pandemic that we’ve been through. Very difficult. Just lots of hours, lots of work and great kids and people to work with,” Norma Mew explained.
“Now they’re doing some days in school and some days virtually. And it is so complicated and so difficult and we’re putting all of that in the hands of our teachers and God bless them,” Terry Saban added.
