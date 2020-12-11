Ivey uses emergency proclamation to extend incentives, clear up tax issue

“In coordination with the Alabama Legislature, we are pleased to address items that were delayed due to COVID-19,” Ivey said in a written statement. “This action is a short-term solution until these items can be considered by the full legislative body during the 2021 Regular Session. In the meantime, the people of Alabama need clear guidance prior to filing their 2020 taxes. Therefore, the state will not be collecting taxes from individuals or businesses who received benefits from the CARES Act because these benefits were designed to help our citizens survive the pandemic’s strain on the economy. It is both my intent, and the will of the Legislature, to ensure CARES Act payments extend their full value to the people who need it the most.”