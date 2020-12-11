Hoover Board of Ed. names interim superintendent, approves one-time $500 exceptional pay

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools’ newly named Interim Superintendent, Dr. Tera Simmons, will take over on Jan. 1 as Dr. Kathy Murphy heads to Gadsden State Community College to serve as president.
The board approved the leadership transition during Thursday’s school board meeting.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the board approved a one-time employee exceptional pay of $500. It will apply to employees hired on or before Nov. 30.
Simmons has been with the district since 2016. She served as Assistant Superintendent and oversees many of the school safety initiatives for students and staff.
During Thursday’s meeting, the board also rolled out the prospective timeline to find Murphy’s permanent replacement.
The board approved hiring the Alabama Association of School Boards to handle the search.
Leaders said they hoped to get the job posting up as soon as Friday to recruit the person who will take over permanently. The application deadline is Jan. 22. Candidate interviews are expected to be done between Feb. 9-19. The district hopes to name the new superintendent by the first week in March and have that person start by April 5.
“Going to work to get the superintendent search on the website, so we can keep the public up to date on the process,” said Deanna Bamman, School Board President.
The district plans to conduct a regional search to find the next superintendent. Once Murphy officially leaves, leaders have six months to find that permanent replacement.
