Heart Gallery Alabama: Clay, Dikoda & Kennedy

Clay, born November 2006, loves basketball, football and robots. He loves sports and he loves attending car shows. He loves to fix things. He loves being with his siblings. If he had a garden, he’d grow peppers, cucumbers, and berries - like strawberries and blueberries. Clay wants to be a racecar driver when he grows up.
Dikoda, born November 2007, loves Legos, Robots and cars. Science is his favorite subject in school. He loves to go to the movies and to the arcade. He likes to do hands on things outside, like gardening. He would like an active family that enjoys sports. Dikoda already knows how to play one instrument, and hopes to learn how to play the trombone. He would like to be placed with his siblings.
Kennedy, born October 2009, loves reading and watching movies. She is active and loves to play outside. She likes to cook and go swimming. She says she enjoys painting, but doesn’t do it very well. Kennedy does very well in school. She is an enjoyable child who loves to laugh and be with her brothers.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
