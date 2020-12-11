Health Officials offer recommendations for gathering during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health officials are worried about what will happen to hospitals if people gather for the holiday.
With the state’s percent positivity rate more than 15% and hospitalizations at the highest, Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said people should take this as a lesson going into the next holiday.
She said you should not gather with anyone outside of your home. She said if you do, the smaller the group the better.
She said in your group, try keeping your masks on, even inside or try to stay outside.
She suggested staying somewhere with good ventilation.
Landers advised against travel this holiday, but said if you must, quarantine at least 10 days before you go. She said you should get a test a few days before you leave. But, she said you can still catch the virus even before you get there.
She said people need to listen to holiday recommendations, because it could impact non-COVID hospital plans.
“My concern is for the healthcare system to not be able to handle the additional numbers of COVID-19,” Landers said. “Therefore, having to reduce elective surgeries or elective procedures. Keep in mind, the term elective does not mean that it is not an important procedure for a person. It may be a very necessary procedure, just not in an emergent situation. I can see hospitals are already paring it back. I can see hospitals paring it back more.”
Landers also suggested if you must travel for the holiday, to use your own personal car and avoid air and public transit.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.