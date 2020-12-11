Getting a rapid test can sometimes be anything but rapid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Urgent care clinics in our area are seeing an increase in demand for rapid COVID-19 tests.
Part of the popularity behind the tests is that you can find out if you have COVID-19 in about 15 minutes, but sometimes the wait to get a rapid test is anything but. Some of our viewers say they’re having a hard time getting the test at all.
“I think that’s probably a symptom of the fact that we have so many more people who are being infected with COVID-19 right now that people are being exposed,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford. “What it’s representing is an increased desire to be tested.”
But with that demand comes some frustration. Many reporting hours-long wait times just to get a rapid test. And in some cases, there’s more demand than there is the capacity to deliver.
“We use an online registration system that opens two hours before our clinic opens to allow people to register from home,” said Chief Marketing Officer for MainStreet Family Urgent Care, Betsy Stewart.
She said those spots fill up quickly, and when upwards of 80 patients a day are looking to get a rapid test, there’s bound to be some delays.
“You may get registered at 7, 8 a.m., and not get seen until 4 or 5 p.m. Just for us to be able to manage that and be able to make sure that our staff has enough time in a day and enough supplies, we do have to limit that each day based on the staffing we have,” Stewart explained.
One more thing to consider with those rapid tests is the fact that they’re being done all over the country.
Some clinics had to put limits on the number of tests they could administer because the test kits were on back order from their vendors.
The only way to ensure you’ll get one, is to make an appointment instead of walking into a clinic.
