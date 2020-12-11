Flu cases down significantly compared to last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The number of flu cases in our area is significantly lower than this time last year. And that may be due in part to some the measures we’re taking to help control COVID-19.
Medical Director of Disease Control for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said it’s an overall blessing for us that the number of flu cases is down, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up.
He added that this is usually the time of year when cases of flu start revving up.
“What ends up happening more often than not is we see a lot of flu activity. Some of the schools are getting a little nervous about whether or not they’re going to be able to stay open because of flu and then the Christmas holidays come and people are off for a while and it cools down and we sort of get a reprieve,” Dr. Willeford said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Influenza Surveillance Map, cases of flu were widespread throughout the state, this time last year.
Fast forward a year and the cases are more sporadic.
“And I think that’s partly due to the fact that there’s been high uptake of influenza vaccine this year. Also I think some of the measures that we’re using to try to control COVID-19 have really kept influenza from being able to get a foothold in our community,” Dr. Willeford explained.
And while cases of flu remain low, Dr. Willeford said this isn’t the time to let your guard down.
“Flu can be unpredictable. It can be a little more unpredictable than COVID-19 has been as of late and part of that has to do with the fact that influenza can kind of turn on a dime. The virus is able to change fairly rapidly, and you can see some major shifts in what types of influenza are spreading,” Dr. Willeford said.
We know flu sends people to the hospital every year, and with so many people in the hospital with COVID-19 already, doctors don’t want people to have to compete for hospital beds.
That’s why they suggest that if you haven’t already gotten your flu shot, go ahead and get it now.
