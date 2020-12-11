FIRST ALERT: Rain is arriving overnight and will impact Saturday AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rain is on the way with most of the wet weather arriving overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s. I think the heaviest rainfall will occur between 4am and 8am. The rain coverage will continue to shift eastward during the day. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the mid 60s. While most of the rain will exit the area by noon, light rain will continue through 3pm for East Alabama. If you live west of I-65, you may see some sunshine during the afternoon.