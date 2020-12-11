Christmas giveaways scheduled Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are several Christmas giveaways including food and toys happening Saturday, December 12, 2020.
- The Birmingham Police Department will host a Christmas Food Giveaway at the Sheraton Hotel (2101 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North). The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and distribution of food items will be on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
- Faith Chapel Christian Center: Christmas Outreach Giveaway. Any needy families are welcome. There are household items mainly and some toys. Church leaders are expecting over 300 families - social distancing and masks are required. You are limited to 15 Items per family. Location: 100 Mike Moore Blvd, Birmingham, AL
The Worship Center Christian Church (TWC):
Free COVID-19 Testing: Dates: December 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, & 19 (Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays)
Location: TWC’s Derby Campus, 100 Derby Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35210
Time: Thursdays & Fridays 10:00am-4:00pm; Saturdays 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Testing will resume January 7, 2021
Free Food Box Giveaway: Dates: December 15, 21, & 28
Location: TWC’s Derby Campus, 100 Derby Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35210
Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Registration is required. Registration Information for COVID Testing and Food Box Giveaway at twccc.org
