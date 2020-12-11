16 arrested in Blount Co. investigation, 6 pounds of marijuana and $75,000 found

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement agencies arrested 16 people in a joint operation in Blount County focused on drug offenses and outstanding arrest warrants for drug-related crimes.
On December 10, 2020, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Region F, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, Oneonta, Police Department, Snead Police Department, Highland Lake Police Department, Hayden Police Department and DEA conducted the operation.
Sixteen people were arrested for charges ranging from Drug Trafficking, Possession of Controlled Substances, Receiving Stolen Property and a variety of outstanding arrest warrants.
Approximately 6 pounds of marijuana, one pound of spice, 4 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of methamphetamine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, four guns, two vehicles and $75,000 in drug proceeds were confiscated.
