Appeals court overturns decision to pay benefits to relatives of Birmingham city worker shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A state appeals court says a Jefferson County court erred when it ruled the city of Birmingham should have to pay benefits to relatives of a city worker who was shot to death while cutting grass.
The Alabama Court of Civil Appeals on Friday overturned a decision in favor of the wife and three children of Grady Jenkins. Jenkins was shot to death while cutting grass for the city’s horticulture department in 2017. No one was arrested.
The appeals court ruled a lower court was mistaken to side with Jenkins’ survivors and approve workers compensation benefits since there were unanswered questions about who killed Jenkins and why.
