Alabama schools self-report 3,255 new COVID-19 cases this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week, Alabama schools reported 3,255 new COVID-19 cases among students and employees, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Alabama State Department of Education.
That is an increase from last week when 2,502 new cases were reported.
Montgomery Public Schools, which returned to virtual instruction to limit the spread of COVID-19, reported 45 new cases.
The state asks schools to submit the number of new COVID-19 cases they are aware of among students and employees each week. A new list is then released to the public on Fridays.
These are the case totals self-reported by other school districts in central Alabama:
- Alexander City: 21
- Andalusia City: Less than 5
- Auburn City: 14
- Autauga County: 35
- Barbour County: 0
- Chilton County: 35
- Covington County: 14
- Crenshaw County: 5
- Dallas County: Less than 5
- Elmore County: 64
- Lowndes County: 0
- Macon County: Less than 5
- Montgomery County: 45
- Perry County: Less than 5
- Pike County: Less than 5
- Pike Road City: 15
- Selma City: Less than 5
- Tallapoosa County; 6:
- Tallassee City: 18
- Troy City: Less than 5
