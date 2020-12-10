As of Thursday, 1 out of 183 ICU beds for adult COVID 19 patients available in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As of Thursday morning, only 1 adult ICU bed was available in Jefferson County for COVID-19 patients. That’s out of 183 total ICU beds.
Only 16 ICU beds for non-COVID patients were available according to the county health department. Out of the 325 available beds for COVID acute care, only 33 were available. We’re told the numbers change throughout the day.
“There have been multiple times where some of our hospitals ICUs have been full for COVID patients and then some beds will open up periodically. This is even after they’ve already shifted some resources to create extra ICU beds for COVID,” Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County’s Chief Health Officer said.
Dr. Wilson says he’s more concerned about the overall COVID-19 situation than he’s been since the beginning of the pandemic. He says there’s a limit to how much hospitals can do to create extra capacity for COVID-19 patients. Wilson says hospital leaders are worried and staff are fatigued but they’re doing the best they can right now.
“I’m afraid we’re going to get to the point in the near future where somebody that you care for, somebody that you love gets very sick with COVID or perhaps something else and they show up to an emergency room and there will be no room in the inn. We don’t want to be in that position but we are rapidly approaching that. I find that very alarming,” Wilson said.
JCDH says all hospitals are working within their emergency operations plans for medical surge and right now, no facility in the county has asked for assistance.
Wilson tells WBRC, there’s no appetite to shut things down like they did in the spring. He says our only alternative is for everyone to take responsibility and practice those health measures they’ve been preaching to try and stop the spread of the virus.
