ESPN and SEC reach a new 10-year game agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning with the 2024 season, up to 15 SEC football games and eight men’s basketball games will air across ESPN or ABC under a new agreement reached Thursday.
Here is the information from the ESPN email about the agreement:
ESPN and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) have reached a new 10-year agreement beginning in 2024-25, which will add up to 15 premier football games, including top rivalries like Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Georgia, plus the SEC Football Championship, in addition to approximately eight marquee men’s basketball matchups each year across ESPN or ABC. With the new deal, every SEC football and men’s basketball game will now be carried on an ESPN network, including ABC, solidifying ESPN as the exclusive rights holder of the SEC and resulting in enhanced programming flexibility across both sports.
SEC on ABC Football Games is Hallmark of New Agreement: ABC will air an SEC-controlled football game each week beginning in 2024, including a regular late-afternoon kickoff. In addition, ESPN will have the ability to feature marquee SEC games on ABC’s Saturday Night Football for the first time, ensuring some of the biggest games in the conference each year are featured in primetime.
SEC Football Championship on ABC: The entirety of the conference’s regular season will build up to the SEC Football Championship, which will now air on ABC in the late afternoon each season. The week prior to the SEC Football Championship, ESPN or ABC will feature an annual late afternoon Thanksgiving Friday SEC game.
