New resource compiles list of childcare facilities for job seekers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During this pandemic, finding childcare has kept people from finding jobs. Now there’s a resource to help ease the burden.
Building (it) Together has created an online database that lists local childcare resources within seven counties: Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, and Walker.
“We need to remove as many barriers as we can so workers can re-engage the workforce. We need all of those people and people need to work right now,” said project manager Michael Bejarano.
You can find the database online by clicking here, then click Job Seekers Resources, and choose your county.
Building (it) Together is an initiative coordinated by Birmingham Business Alliance and Central Six AlabamaWorks! to promote job growth in our region.
