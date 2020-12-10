JeffCo Health Dept. received 999 complaints about mask compliance since start of pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department has received 17 complaints about mask compliance since December 1, which brings the total of complaints since the start of the pandemic to 999.
“I think a lot of what we see is a one-off or it is a misunderstanding,” Jefferson County Health Department Program Manager Bruce Braden said. “It’s usually the employees aren’t wearing masks, nobody’s wearing masks, customers aren’t wearing masks, or there’s no social distancing.”
Braden said the department follows up on every complaint with either a visit or a phone call.
“What I tell them is, ‘Somebody said you were doing this, we came to see if it is true or not,’ and we just discuss it,” Braden said.
Braden said the department can’t act on every complaint. He said the health department has no jurisdiction when it comes to customers.
“We do get those kind of complaints that the customers are not wearing masks, but there’s not really much we can do about that except help the restaurants strategize and maybe encourage it more,” Braden said. “If a customer is flatly refusing and causing problems, then it is more of a legal and civil matter than it is health department.”
Braden said they are only in charge of regulating establishments. He also said they can only enforce what the current state mask order says. Braden said per the mask order, businesses aren’t required to force customers to wear masks.
“The order says people must wear masks, but there is nothing in those other provisions that tell a store owner they must enforce the policy on their customers,” Braden said. “The order does say that all businesses should encourage masks. As long as they are doing that and they aren’t discouraging mask wearing or prohibiting masks.”
Braden said the order does require employees of establishments to wear masks, but only in certain situations.
“People will call and say the employees at this restaurant are not wearing masks,” Braden said. “But they don’t have to wear masks unless they’re interacting with the public. The kitchen staff doesn’t have to wear a mask as long as they aren’t interacting with the public, so sometimes people are just confused on what the order actually says.”
Braden said some complaints the department gets are not for the complaint department.
“We get complaints for there are people tested positive who are working in this establishment, but I can’t really do much, so we throw that to our epidemiology department,” he said. “They do quarantining.”
Braden said many complaints aren’t a recurring problem.
“I’m sure people are seeing things like that, but it could be just a one time occurrence,” he said. “It may not be they aren’t complying with the order, it just happened in one situation.”
He said the health department has to see it in action.
“The time of day we go may impact it,” Braden said. “The shift or the customer level. If it is widespread and consistent, we will probably catch it sooner than later.”
Braden said the department also gets complaints about signage for masks, but it isn’t required.
“The original mask order from Jefferson County required that you have a sign on the door. The state order does not, so we cant require a sign on the door anymore. With all the variations of the order, sometimes it’s just an older order that they may be thinking about. Where something was required and it is no longer required,” Braden said.
He said overall, businesses and restaurants are complying with the statewide mask mandate.
“I would say downright ignoring the order is very rare,” he said. “We’ve had it, but it is pretty rare.”
Braden said the health department would only take action if the non-compliance was severe.
“Unless we saw something really out of the ordinary or really egregious, then we may do a follow up on that. But, normally if we go out and don’t see anything too far out of compliance, we probably aren’t going to follow up that,” Braden said. “That would be a last resort. That all other efforts of compliance have failed.”
