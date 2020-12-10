Contact tracers hope you’ll answer the phone and be honest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Contact tracing takes a lot of people manning the phones, and the Alabama Department of Public Health has enlisted the help of medical students at UAB.
They say it’s not always easy to tell people they’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
We spoke with a student manager who says you never know what you’ll get on the other line.
“He called my investigator back and literally cursed her out....” and then on the flipside, “they weren’t feeling the best, but the woman was super sweet,” said Bianca Godwins, a student UAB Contact Tracing Manager.
Godwins and her team are responsible for following up with COVID patients by phone and notifying the people they came into contact with.
“We really have to step outside of our role and really make sure we are acting in empathy and understanding as to what they are going through,” said Godwins.
The team makes calls 12-hours a day, and as cases rise, so does the workload.
“It’s so quick, so there are not enough contact tracers and case investigators,” Godwins explained.
They shoulder what they can, trying to simultaneously stop the spread, and stop the stigma of COVID-19.
“You are not dirty, you’re not a bad person, you are none of that, if you happen to be experiencing the unfortunate circumstances of COVID 19, you are still a human being, and you are still loved,” said Godwins, who says she believes in compassion and kindness as part of her medical studies.
Godwins is ready for any kind of call... because the mission is far from complete.
If you are asked about your contact history, they never reveal your name or details to anyone else, just that they were exposed to a person with COVID-19.
