Comparing the Fourth of July COVID surge to Thanksgiving’s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just a couple of weeks away from Christmas and that’s worrying health leaders across Alabama.
Thanksgiving holiday surges of COVID patients are filling our hospitals again. Remember after the Fourth of July, there was a 24,000 increase in positive cases two weeks later.
Back in July, hospitalizations hit more than 1,500 - a high at the time. As of Thursday, Alabama hospitals are seeing its COVID patient load top 2,000 people, and it’s increasing.
Alabama disease experts were alarmed back in July to see that jump, but eventually people went back to wearing their masks and social distancing. The numbers we are seeing today are even more scary.
“We’re much worse right now in every way you can measure. Except in deaths. Deaths are a lagging indicator. We will see them go up much later,” said Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Health Officer.
The full results of the four day Thanksgiving holiday weekend are just coming into health departments. Those number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations should be going higher.
“I expect to see more hospitalizations, a lot more hospitalizations coming next week. What concerns me - we are heading up to Christmas where we will have that potential all over again,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.
After the Fourth of July surge, people went back to wearing masks and social distancing to bring those numbers down. Why isn’t that happening this time?
“It’s worse now because people are not staying six feet apart. The mask mandate is helpful. People need to wear it consistently and all the time, but it’s not magical,” Harris said.
Dr. Willeford said people know what to do, but they are choosing to ignore it.
“I think everyone is exhausted and for good reason. This has been going for nine months. We are worn out with it and we have a pent up desire to be with other people,” Willeford said.
Harris and Willeford both said we could be looking at a crisis situation next week. They are both asking people to hang in there for a few more months. The good news - vaccines are on the way.
