Alabama football radio voice Eli Gold tests positive for COVID-19, will do pregame show remotely

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Eli Gold, the radio voice of the Crimson Tide, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gold made the announcement Thursday evening on ‘Hey Coach’, the radio show where Bama Head Coach Nick Saban speaks each game week.
Gold said he and his wife both tested positive. He also said he has received a plasma treatment, similar to the one Coach Saban received after his positive test.
Because of the positive diagnosis, Gold said he won’t be traveling to Arkansas for the Tide’s game this week.
Gold has called every Bama game for more than 30 years, but that streak will come to an end this weekend.
Alabama officials say the game will be called remotely and Chris Stewart will handle play-by-play.
Gold has called 409 consecutive Alabama games since 1988.
“We all know how big Alabama football is to the fans, but at the same time I’ve been kind enough to receive messages from people all around the country, who have contacted me, and said look we know you’ve built of up a streak of 32 years in a row of not missing a game, but the bottom line is there will be another game and you can start another streak,” said Gold.
Before Saturday’s broadcast, Gold will do the pregame show remotely that includes a taped interview with Nick Saban.
“Come game time, I’ll be sitting there watching the game on TV just like everyone else,” said Gold.
