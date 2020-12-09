My Neighborhood Doc offers care and COVID-19 testing at your home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The threat of catching COVID-19 is raised by close contact with others, so, some people might be less likely to want to wait in a doctor’s office or urgent care facility around those who may or may not have the virus. So, what if your doctor could come right to your home and provide care there?
“At My Neighborhood Doc we provide primary care services and acute care services in the comfort of your own home,” said Dr. LaToya Hicks, owner and founder of My Neighborhood Doc.
They don’t take insurance, instead offering a direct payment plan through a monthly subscription. There are two tiers. The first tier is $80 per month, per individual, and with that plan, you’ll get six house call visits per year. The second tier is $150 per month, per individual and includes twelve house call visits per year. Included in both membership tiers is COVID-19 testing done at home. Though, they are also offering COVID-19 testing without membership for a flat fee of $150, at this time.
“When I come out to test you, your actual test, your visit before and after is included in that fee,” Hicks said.
They also have different options for families, something that’s helpful for families who want to avoid taking everyone to the doctor’s office at the same time.
“If you have two or three children and you’re home, and you’re needing to go out to a doctors visit, especially with everything going on with COVID it is more convenient for those families to not have to pack up the whole family to go out to see a doctor. Instead, have someone come out to you,” Hicks said.
If you’re interested in setting up an appointment or finding out more about their care options, additional payment tiers, and COVID-19 testing, you can visit their website at www.mndocdpc.com or call 205-721-8855 for more information.
