First Alert for warmer temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It is another cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s with some spots in the 20s. Most locations are at or below freezing this morning. The cold temperatures are thanks to a combination of calm winds and a clear sky. Visibility is remaining decent for most of Central Alabama, but I can’t rule out some fog near bodies of water in parts of east Alabama this morning. Some of that fog could freeze on bridges or overpasses, so frosty conditions could be possible in isolated areas through 8 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack is showing dry conditions across Alabama with some cloud cover to our north. There’s a chance we could see a few clouds today, but we should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the lower 60s this afternoon with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a fantastic day for any outdoor activities.
Chilly Temperatures Expected Tonight: Our models have underestimated morning temperatures over the past couple of days. Majority of them are showing temperatures dropping into the lower 40s tonight. With a clear sky and light winds in place, I won’t rule out temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s for parts of Central Alabama tonight. I do think that this morning is the last we’ll see of freezing temperatures for at least the next three to five days.
Warm Weather Continues This Week: Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 60s tomorrow and Friday thanks to southerly winds. Morning temperatures are also forecast to slowly warm over the next couple of days with lows in the 40s Friday morning and temperatures in the lower 50s Saturday morning. Plan for plenty of sunshine Thursday with clouds increasing Friday afternoon. I would take advantage of the outdoors through Friday. Rain chances increase this weekend.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front over the weekend. Clouds are forecast to increase Friday evening into Friday night. A cold front will likely move through Central Alabama Saturday giving us scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Rain chance on Saturday is around 60% with high temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Most of the rain should move out of here by Saturday evening, but we’ll hold on to a small chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. One of our models shows this system slowing down as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. If this model verifies, rain chances could increase as we head into Sunday and Monday. At this point, it remains an outlier and is not reflected on our seven day forecast. If models begin to support this solution, it is possible we could see a very wet weekend. If the forecast changes, we will make sure to give you that first alert on television and through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.
Colder Air Returns Next Week: There remains a lot of uncertainty as we head into next week. A lot will depend on what develops over the weekend. Models do hint that temperatures drop well below average going into the middle of December. Highs could return into the 40s and 50s with low temperatures in the 30s. A lot could change between now and then, so plan for the forecast to change as we get closer to that time frame.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.