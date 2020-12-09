First Alert for warmer temperatures

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a cold front over the weekend. Clouds are forecast to increase Friday evening into Friday night. A cold front will likely move through Central Alabama Saturday giving us scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. Rain chance on Saturday is around 60% with high temperatures climbing into the lower 60s. Most of the rain should move out of here by Saturday evening, but we’ll hold on to a small chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. One of our models shows this system slowing down as an area of low pressure develops along the Gulf Coast. If this model verifies, rain chances could increase as we head into Sunday and Monday. At this point, it remains an outlier and is not reflected on our seven day forecast. If models begin to support this solution, it is possible we could see a very wet weekend. If the forecast changes, we will make sure to give you that first alert on television and through the WBRC First Alert Weather App.