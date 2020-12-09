Behind the Front: Josh Gauntt & Hurricane Coverage

This week on Behind the Front, WBRC Chef Meteorologist J-P Dice is talking to WBRC reporter Josh Gauntt, who covers a variety of topics for us and lately has gotten a heavy dose of hurricane coverage. J-P searches to find what makes each experience different from the last for Gauntt.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.