2-year-old stabbed at apartment complex; father arrested
Curtis Woods (Source: Mobile County Metro Jail/WALA)
By WALA Fox10 | December 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 5:54 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police confirmed that a young girl was stabbed by her father Monday night.

Police responded to Edgewood Villas Apartments, 1601 Neshota Drive in reference to a two-year-old female suffering from a stab wound.

They say upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim’s mother and she stated that her husband, 22-year-old Curtis Woods, stabbed their child.

Officers located Woods and took him into custody. The child was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Woods has been charged with attempted murder.