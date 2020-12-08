Vestavia Hills man shares his story of surviving COVID-19

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A Vestavia Hills man is sharing his story of surviving COVID-19.
He battled the virus back in August and spent more than a week in ICU. Since then, he’s made a full recovery, but he said there were at least three times where he didn’t think he’d make it.
He said his faith and his family is what pulled him through.
Josh Ehmke is a realtor and he said getting headaches is fairly common for him. But after dealing with severe headaches for three days, his wife, Anna urged him to get tested for COVID-19.
“Wednesday morning, my wife basically came in the room at about 10 a.m. after she got the phone call from the testing facility and she went in there to say, ‘Hey husband, I appreciate you being sick, but your test came back negative so you either need to help me with our three kids, or you need to go back to selling houses.’ And when she went in there to just read me my rights for being lazy…my…I ended up having a 104 fever,” Ehmke explained.
Anna rushed him to the emergency room where he was given another test confirming he had COVID-19 and shortly after, his health took a turn.
“Lack of oxygen and breathing…and then…so I couldn’t yell, couldn’t do anything so I’m hitting the button and before I know there’s 15 people in my room cutting my shirt and my shorts off rushing me to the ICU unit,” Ehmke said.
Ehmke would spend the next eight days in ICU struggling to breathe.
The 35-year-old said he’s in pretty good shape and would never have guessed he’d become so sick.
But the thought of leaving his wife and kids behind gave him the strength to keep fighting.
“I wanna fight so I can disciple, and love them, and teach them to love other people, and live a life that the Lord calls us to,” Ehmke said.
“It’s a real virus. It doesn’t effect everybody severely, but again just put the other people’s needs above yours, and even though it’s not great wearing a mask…mask up,” Ehmke advised.
Ehmke said his wife and three kids also tested positive for COVID-19, but he said they never showed symptoms.
He said it took about four weeks for him to get back to normal, but he’s thankful to go to be alive.
