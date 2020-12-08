U.S. regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data

The main side effects are injection-site pain or flu-like reactions that indicate the immune system is revving up. Those tend to last a day or two and are most common after the second dose: More than half of adults under 55 experienced fatigue or headache, about a third reported chills or muscle pain, and 16% had a fever. Older adults were less likely to experience those reactions, and the FDA said they were considered severe in less than 5% of participants.